FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville is getting $25 million to complete five road improvement projects they already had planned.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $813 million in grants across the nation.

According to its website, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) established the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) discretionary program with $5 billion in appropriated funds over 5 years, 2022-2026.

The grant is to help prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.

The city will also use $500,000 from the grant for education and outreach about safety.

Chris Brown, public works director for the city of Fayetteville, says the goal is to make the roads safer not just for cars but for pedestrians, cyclists, and scooter users.

“We’re very excited about this grant, and it’s a very large sum of money. That’s available to really help us move these projects forward,” Brown said.

Kyla Sanders, a sophomore computer science major at the University of Arkansas, says she thinks this grant will help the city a lot.

“Especially since there’s a lot of students from Texas and Arkansas. And when you mix the two driving together, I don’t think it really goes together very well,” she said.

Sanders says she drives, but walks most of the time on campus. She doesn’t always feel safe because of “all the student drivers on the road, but when I do drive, there’s a lot of accidents that occur on the road.”

She also says she doesn’t feel safe crossing the street because of traffic.

The first project will be on Maple Street from Gregg Avenue to Garland Avenue.

“We have a lot of scooters that go to and from campus, so they will have their own dedicated space that will be, and that’ll separate the pedestrians from those bike and scooter users,” Brown said.

College Avenue from Sycamore to Township and S. School Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to 15th Street will have sidewalks for pedestrians.

This will allow them to cross safely on a four- or five-lane roadway. “We have preliminary plans on those. So, we’re ready to move into detailed design on those two projects,” Brown said.

The last two projects are on Joyce Boulevard from Highway 71 to Crossover Road and Gregg Avenue from North Street to Drake Street.

Brown says they may add medians, roundabouts or turn lanes.

“That’s mostly vehicular traffic issues where we have the rear-end accidents. So we’re looking at that safety around that,” he said.

Brown says the Maple Street project can go into construction more quickly than the other ones.

He also says since this is a federal aid it may take several months to get the projects in place.

“The first step is to get a project agreement in place, and we’ll do that with the city and the Federal Highway Administration,” he said.

Even though the five projects have been identified, Brown says the city still needs to figure out what the solution is for some of them before they start to design and construct

Sanders says she thinks the say should be aware of where they are putting certain buildings to help alleviate traffic.

“Like the Chick-Fil-A, that’s not a great spot to put a Chick-Fil-A, especially when it’s so close to campus, and it’s on that main road so it kind of like it causes a lot of traffic that’s unnecessary,” she said.