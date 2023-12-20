FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Most 14-year-olds are worried about the unknowns of high school.

At 14, Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey had to worry about that — while also relearning how to walk. Lindsey suffered a torn patella, and he could not walk for two months.

“There was super hard times in physical therapy,” Lindsey said. “There were times I wanted to give up.”

However, Lindsey battled back, returned to the field and signed to play football at the University of Minnesota on Wednesday.

“Exploring the world and doing stuff on my own, I feel like that’s big for me,” Lindsey said. “Just getting out of my comfort zone and doing things that I want.”

Lindsey’s first love was golf. He said he’d compete in, and win, most tournaments that he played in through the seventh grade — and Lindsey considered quitting football altogether due to his success on the links.

A friend’s father convinced Lindsey to stick with football, but the quarterback told himself his eighth-grade season was going to be his last. Lindsey performed well in eighth grade and decided to keep playing.

“The film studies, even having a coach yell at me and get me better is fun for me,” Lindsey said.

Then, Lindsey’s injury happened and held him out of his freshman season. He said he relied on his faith to battle through recovery, as physical therapy increased his will to get back on the field.

“That made me want it super bad because I was watching all my friends play,” Lindsey said. “Not getting to play with them and not getting to play the sport I love made me want it 10 times more. I feel like God does everything for a reason, and that injury definitely happened for a reason.”

In his final two seasons at Fayetteville, Lindsey threw for 7,536 yards and 89 touchdowns. Lindsey capped off his high school career by bringing Fayetteville its first state championship since 2016, keeping a promise he made to the 2021 senior class after their state runner-up finish.

“Playing Friday nights and being able to win a state championship,” Lindsey said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Lindsey’s father, John David Lindsey, said he’s “really proud” of his son’s accomplishments and signing with Minnesota.

“It’s rewarding for him,” John David Lindsey said. “He’s worked really hard and matured, grown up and gotten smarter. He was really a great leader and had great teammates, great coaches, and so, I know he feels a lot of satisfaction from the process.”

Lindsey’s accolades, which include being named the 2023 Arkansas MaxPreps Player of the Year and helping lead the Bulldogs to their first 13-0 record in program history, will be remembered on The Hill.

Fayetteville head coach Casey Dick said Lindsey is a “blue-collar kid” that the team can rally around. Dick said while losing Lindsey’s ability on the field will be a challenge to replace, the example he set for the underclassmen will remain after he leaves for Minneapolis.

“I think everybody will look around and want to be No. 5 for a while,” Dick said.

Lindsey is enrolling early in Minnesota and will begin practicing with the Golden Gophers on Jan. 11. Lindsey said he’s been told he’ll be rotating with the second- and third-string units behind redshirt senior transfer Max Brosmer.

“Having Max, we were texting right before I got here,” Lindsey said. “He’s telling me how much he’s going to help me with my mind. We’re going to throw a lot. He’s going to help recover my shoulder all the time.

“It’s cool to have a guy like that that can get me ready for my redshirt freshman year or whatever happens this year,” Lindsey said.