Fayetteville ranked in Top 20 best college towns and cities in America

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

University of Arkansas Old Main building

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — WalletHub released a study seeking to determine the college towns and cities that provide “better living conditions in these difficult times,” with Fayetteville checking in at #20 overall.

The survey compared over 400 cities in 30 key indicators of academic, social, and economic growth potential. The data ranges from the cost of living to the quality of higher education to crime rates.

Fayetteville’s “Wallet Friendliness” was a driving factor in placing the Northwest Arkansas city high in the rankings, as only two others in the top 20—Oxford, Ohio and Rexburg, Idaho—ranked better in that category.

When categorized by small cities, Fayetteville was ranked #12.

Austin, Texas was named #1 overall, followed by Ann Arbor, Michigan and Provo, Utah.

The entire report can be found here.

