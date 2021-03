FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville ranks in the top 20 fattest cities in the country.

Wallethub released its report on 2021’s most overweight and obese cities in the U.S. which Fayetteville ranked as 15th.

The study compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 key metrics which included adults who are obese, physically inactive, diabetic, and suffering from high blood pressure.