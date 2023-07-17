LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s not your imagination, the apartment rental market in Fayetteville is hot.

According to the rent activity website RentCafe.com, Fayetteville is the country’s second hottest small rental market.

The ranking is based, among other factors, on how long apartments stay vacant and what percent of apartments are occupied. Prospective renters per vacant apartment and lease renewal rate were two other factors used in the study.

A Fayetteville apartment stays vacant for an average of 18 days, according to the study, with 96.2% of apartments in the capital city being occupied. Each apartment has 14 prospective renters and 76.9% of Fayetteville leaseholders renew, RentCafe stated.

The Fayetteville numbers are mixed compared to national averages. Nation-wide apartments stay on the market an average of 43 days with 94% of them being occupied, the study authors stated. Nine renters compete for a given apartment and 59.7% of renters renew their leases across the country.

Of all markets, Miami-Dade County, Florida, is the hottest with 33 days average vacancy and 97.1% being occupied.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is the hottest small market for rentals, with 41 days average vacancy and 96.2% occupation rate, according to the study. Harrisburg is the only small market hotter than Fayetteville, according to the study’s authors.

Interestingly, the 13th hottest small market for rentals in the country was Little Rock, with 28 average vacant days and 93.7% occupation rate.