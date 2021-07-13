Fayetteville ranked 4th best place to live in the United States

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville, Arkansas is the fourth best metro area to live in the United States in 2021-2022, according to U.S. News’ annual 150 Best Places to Live list.

The rankings break down how the 150 most populous metro areas in the country stack up when it comes to metrics like affordability, job market, desirability, net migration, and quality of life.

Fayetteville rose four spots this year from its previous ranking (No. 8) in 2020.

The city has appeared in the top ten list since 2016.

“Located in a region that’s experiencing drastic growth, Fayetteville – together with Bentonville, Rogers and Springdale – has transformed from a small town to a center of higher education, culture, commerce and entrepreneurialism,” U.S. News said in its profile of the city.

The outlet also cited the friendliness of residents, abundance of parks and trails, burgeoning arts and food scene, and presence of Walmart and Tyson Foods in Northwest Arkansas.

Top 10 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022 (U.S. News)

Boulder, CO Raleigh & Durham, NC Huntsville, AL Fayetteville, AR Austin, TX Colorado Springs, CO Naples, FL Portland, ME Sarasota, FL Portland, OR

For more information on the rankings and methodology, click here.