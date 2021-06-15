Fayetteville ranks 6th in U.S. for Bicycle Friendly Business Awards

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The League of American Bicyclists has honored 30 businesses in Fayetteville with a Bicycle Friendly Businesses Award, which puts the city at No. 6 nationally for total awards.

Courtesy: League of American Bicyclists

According to a news release from the city, Fayetteville received a silver designation, moving up from its previous level of bronze. The city’s sustainability department offices were awarded a platinum award, the highest award available.

“As one of the largest employers in our community, it is extremely important that the City of Fayetteville encourages our employees to use sustainable healthy transportation, such as bicycling,” said Dane Eifling, mobility coordinator for the City of Fayetteville’s Engineering Division. “More people bicycling to work means fewer cars on the roads and a healthier work force to serve our city.”

The city’s silver designation lasts four years, according to the release.

Among other businesses in Fayetteville recognized were the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and Fayetteville Public Library. Both were awarded silver.

More information about the League of American Bicyclists and the BFB Awards can be found on the league’s website.