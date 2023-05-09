FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville now ranks third in the nation for bicycle friendly businesses after naming its 50th.

This week, the League of American Bicyclists honored 13 businesses in Fayetteville with Bicycle Friendly Business awards as part of its spring 2023 induction. With only 48 cities nationwide receiving the award, Fayetteville businesses made up 27% of the group.

“There is always fierce competition among cities to be among the top places with the most BFBs as both a point of pride and to encourage more bicycling tourism,” a release from the League said. “This round, Fayetteville, Arkansas, stood out.”

The city says that annual workshops about how to be bicycle friendly have contributed to the uptick.

“More people bicycling to work means fewer cars on the roads and a healthier workforce to serve our city,” mobility coordinator for the City of Fayetteville Dane Eifling said.

The newly inducted businesses include Columbus House Brewery, Barn on the Hill, Staybridge Suites, Subway 11433, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Sleep Inn, Comfort Inn Suites, La Quinta Inn & Suites, Boulders and Brews, Northwest Arkansas Land Trust, Feed and Folly, City Park Fayetteville and Spin.