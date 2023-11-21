FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The final phase of the Midtown corridor project is now under construction in Fayetteville.

The construction is now blocking off part of Deane Street, impacting several apartments and homes.

“Honestly, it’s just really annoying,” said Jo Mchugh, a resident near the construction.

McHugh lives near Porter Road, which is part of the final phase of the midtown corridor construction. She says the construction has become a hindrance in her and her family’s daily routine.

“On a normal basis, it takes 7 minutes to get my kids to school. And with the added traffic, it’s it’s just again, probably 15 to 20 minutes,” said McHugh.

Mchugh says it used to be a straight path for her to take from Garland onto Deane Street. But with the construction, she doesn’t feel it’s safe to take that route.

“Just having to change through our routes and having to go through neighborhoods. I feel like the extra traffic through neighborhoods isn’t exactly the safest thing especially when you have children,” said McHugh.

“We’re detouring around. Hopefully, people can travel around, and find alternate routes to get to their destinations during construction,” said Matt Mihalevich, active transportation manager for the city of Fayetteville. He says the project will add more lights, and bicycle lanes and extend roads for more space.

He says the final goal is for Poplar Street, some of Leverett Avenue, Sycamore Street and Garland Avenue to be safer for all modes of transportation, but those safety improvements are going to take some time.

“We expect the construction to take about one year amount of time,” said Mihalevich.

As for McHugh, although she says she’s not happy about the construction now, she’s trying to stay positive.

“I know that it’s for the greater good of things,” said Mchugh.

Mihalevich asks that everyone be patient with the construction. He says they expect the construction to be finished in around one year.