FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville is receiving a $25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Safe Streets and Roads For All project.

Fayetteville got an implementation grant for the Vision Zero Strategy where the city is working to fix transportation safety issues.

Some of the ways Fayetteville is aiming to make roadways safer is through improved lighting, more roundabouts, dedicated turn lanes and raised medians.

Through the Vision Zero Strategy, Fayetteville hopes to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030.