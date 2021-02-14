Fayetteville recycling and trash services suspended due to winter weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville’s Recycling and Trash Collection Division services are being suspended until further notice on Monday, Feb.15 because of weather conditions affecting area streets and roads.

All Monday residential trash and recycling routes are suspended and will resume when road conditions improve to allow for safe collections. 

City officials say that it is possible that Monday collections will need to be suspended for the entire week and will be collected the following week to allow for the collection of Wednesday and Thursday routes that were postponed last week.

 Residents who do not wish to wait for recycling services to resume have access to two recycling drop-off facilities open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

