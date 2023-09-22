FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville is experiencing a recycling driver shortage which may delay pickup for some residents.

According to a press release from the city, the shortage may affect service schedules for curbside recycling routes beginning September 25. Curbside recycling routes service the 18-gallon green recycling bins.

Residential trash, commercial trash, commercial recycling routes and yard waste collection routes will not be affected and will run on regular schedules, according to the release.

The drivers will try to get to as many routes as possible but residents should expect drivers won’t be able to get to every street.

The city says it’s working to recruit more drivers as soon as possible. If recycling doesn’t get picked up, residents are asked to use either of the 24-hour drop-off locations found on 1420 S. Happy Hollow Road and 735 W. North Street.