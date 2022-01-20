Fayetteville releases details for second round of Vaccine Incentive Program payments

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is offering a one-time, $100 payment for individuals living or working in Fayetteville who become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from January 18 through March 18, 2022. To be fully vaccinated, people must have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, within the eligibility period. The incentive does not apply to booster shots.

People eligible to participate in the City of Fayetteville COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program may now apply on the City’s website at http://fayetteville-ar.gov/vaccine. Eligibility details and application instructions are available on that site.

Along with contact information, resident applicants will need to upload proof of current Fayetteville residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill, and upload a copy of their completed vaccination card. Parents or guardians also may provide information for minors who reside in Fayetteville or attend Fayetteville schools and were fully vaccinated within the designated time period.

Applicants who work in Fayetteville but live elsewhere will need to upload proof of employment in Fayetteville during the eligibility period, such as a recent pay stub, invoice or Form 1099, as well as a copy of their completed vaccination card.

The last day to apply is April 1. Payment will be distributed in cash and will be available after an application has been verified and approved. The approval process can take up to five business days, and applicants will be notified once approved.

Payments must be picked up in person by April 8 at Fayetteville City Hall, 113 W. Mountain St., during regular business hours. An application kiosk is available in City Hall for those in need of assistance with the online form submission.