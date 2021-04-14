Fayetteville reminds landlords of registry deadline

Fayetteville City Hall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville is reminding landlords that the April 30 deadline to submit their information for the Landlord’s Representative Registry is approaching,

According to a press release sent out by the city, those who fail to register by the deadline will be subject to fines. To register, property owners may visit the city’s website, and complete an online form to provide the full name, mailing address, telephone number and email address of their representative.

Landlord representatives must live or work in Washington, Benton, Crawford or Madison counties. Owners of short-term rentals are not required to register designated representatives at this time.

In late 2020, the Fayetteville City Council passed an ordinance creating the Landlord’s Representative Registry. This requires landlords owning more than two residential rental properties within the city to provide the name and contact information of a designated representative to serve as a point of contact for issues regarding the property.

For questions about business license requirements for long-term rental properties, visit the city’s website or call 479-575-8352.

