FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville is eliminating its own deadline for waste diversion efforts.

The city was planning to divert 40% of its waste away from landfills by 2027, but they said it can no longer commit to that date due to the rapid growth of Northwest Arkansas.

“We’re not really sure what that looks like for waste diversion, what key players are going to be needed, what outside players that we haven’t identified yet are going to be needed in order to reach that goal,” said Heather Ellzey, an environmental educator in Fayetteville.

One of those players in cutting down on the city’s waste is the partnership of Jeffro Brown and Rick Barry. The two formed Cupstakrs, which is a specialized tube that can be placed on the side of trash cans for disposable cups to be composted or recycled.

“It’s just an easy way to dispose of a cup,” Brown said. “One of our two-foot Cupstakrs will hold as many cups or more as a standard 50-gallon trash bag.”

Brown says they are looking to grow the Cupstakrs business in Fayetteville by watching for public interest in the locations they already have.

Ellzey says residents and businesses can compost in addition to recycling.

“We have a residential food waste program, so we have six local drop offs, including our two recycling centers where residents can collect their food waste at home,” Ellzey said. “We even have free buckets if they’d like to reach out to us.”

For businesses, the city will offer a 64-gallon food waste cart that the city will collect on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week.

Brown hopes these small efforts will grow the area’s sustainability over time.

“We’re actively diverting, admittedly, just cups,” Brown said. “We’re also changing a mindset to look for things to find other ways, make sure you’re recycling.”