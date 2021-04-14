Fayetteville reopens city buildings to public

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan announces city buildings will reopen to the public on April 19.

They have been closed since March of 2020 to help reduce COVID-19 spread.

People still have to wear a mask to go inside city buildings, and online services and meetings are still available.

Masks will be provided at no charge. Visitors are expected to continue following basic health and safety guidelines, including maintaining social distancing and staying home if they are sick.

The majority of business transactions and meetings do not require in-person visits. Virtual meeting access via Zoom will continue to be available. The business office payment drop box remains operational. Residents can continue to make online payments for utilities, businesses licenses, permits, invoices, parking and more through the city’s payments page.

More information on health and safety precautions can be found on the city’s reopening page