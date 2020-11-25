Fayetteville resident celebrates 99th birthday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville resident celebrated a special birthday today.

Mary McKie turns 99 years old today and her friends came out to celebrate by holding a parade by her house.

Representatives from the city including the police department also came out to show their appreciation for mary.

“She’s just spunky. She’s 99 years old and you wouldn’t know it. I mean she’s like ‘I’m not old.’ Earlier I read a birthday card to her and she said ‘That’s not for me, I’m not old,” her friend Misty Barnes said.

Mary worked as a realtor until her retirement 10 years ago at 89 years old.

