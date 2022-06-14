FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville residents had the chance to have their voices heard on an infrastructure improvement plan on June 14.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation hosted a public comment meeting at the Fayetteville Public Library.

The meeting was about adding new lanes to Interstate 49 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and an overpass over Interstate 49 at 15th Street in Fayetteville.

The public comment period is coming to an end, but officials and residents say the comment sessions have been productive.

“I’m encouraged by the turnout here,” said Dave Parker with ARDOT. “I think it’s great that people, regardless of the size of a project, want to come out and see it. And, it’s your home. It’s your neighborhood. It’s where you live. And so, I’m impressed by that.”

“Fayetteville residents that were born and raised here really care about how we absorb the new people and expand for them,” said Allie Brown of Fayetteville.

Fayetteville residents can provide comments here online until June 29.