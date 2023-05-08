FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville residents get a say in the city’s Climate Action Plan.

Since 2018, the city has taken steps to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions like expanding sidewalks and bike trails and adding a food waste composting program.

Now the city is developing a new comprehensive plan that will add a new focus on nature-based solutions to reduce climate change.

People came out to Bryce Davis Park to give their input on the plan on May 8, something the city values.

“Really understand where the community’s priorities lie,” said Peter Nierengarten, environmental director for the city of Fayetteville. “If what we’ve got drafted up so far aligns with those priorities or not. It allows us to just check in and see where we’re at and then have the community help guide this planning process as we move it forward.”

If you didn’t make it to the meeting, you can view materials and engage online here.