FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville’s Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs Department is working on a new 10-year parks system master plan, Imagine Tomorrow’s Parks.

This work began in 2018 and has included targeted efforts to gather public feedback on, and awareness of, the current state of Fayetteville’s parks system. The City will hold the following additional public input opportunities, where residents are invited to provide feedback and participate in the development of this new master plan:

Saturday, Feb. 19, 10-11:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park Pavilion (4451 N. Vantage Drive)

at Veterans Memorial Park Pavilion (4451 N. Vantage Drive) Saturday, Feb. 19, 2-3:30 p.m. at Centennial Park at Millsap Mountain Pavilion (500 S. Centennial Park Lane)

at Centennial Park at Millsap Mountain Pavilion (500 S. Centennial Park Lane) Tuesday, March 2, 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Fayetteville Public Library Event Center Theater (401 W. Mountain St.)

The Feb. 19 meetings will begin with a presentation given by the consulting team, followed by opportunities for attendees to provide in-depth feedback. This feedback will help to inform potential priorities and directions the master plan could take.

In the event of inclement weather, these sessions will be rescheduled. Because these events are being held outdoors, masks are encouraged but not required.

Family-friendly activities will be available for attendees to enjoy during meeting at Centennial Park. These include an archery zone, disc golf, a group trail run provided by Ozark Trail Running Club, a group mountain bike ride provided by Ozark Off Road Cyclists and a children’s bike playground provided by Buddy Pegs. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase from on-site food trucks.

The March 2 meeting will be an open-house format with opportunities for attendees to provide feedback. This meeting will not include a live presentation. This is an indoor event in a public building; attendees are required to wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Additional information, including data gathered through the planning process and a timeline, is available at http://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/imagine.