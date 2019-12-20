Fayetteville residents upset after rezoning decision

"That's just not going to work here," Carter said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — People in Fayetteville are upset after a rezoning decision that will change the landscape of their neighborhood.

A single-family home sitting on half an acre will become four single-family homes or four townhouses after a 5-3 vote, on Tuesday (Dec. 17).

The Fayetteville City Council voted to rezone 1278 West Hendrix Street from four units per acre to 8 units per acre, meaning the lot can now house four units verses two.

Chris Carter, who lives a few houses down, said he’s completely against this.

He voiced his concerns at the first couple of city council meetings, and he was not alone.

Carter and other people who live near or around the area said they’re worried about the construction, the noise, and most importantly cramming that many people into the lot.

“That’s just not going to work here,” Carter said. “I think they’re taking the future residents’ priorities over the current and past residents.”

Carter said he knows the area is growing rapidly, but it would’ve been nice to have this decision a little more thought out.

Fayetteville City Planning Director Andrew Garner said he understands people like Carter’s concerns but with the growth the city is seeing, it was the right call.

KNWA reached out to the developer of the site for more information and haven’t heard back.