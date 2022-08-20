FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s becoming obvious that the University of Arkansas is just a couple days away from starting its fall semester. Grubs in Fayetteville was packed this afternoon with students and their families causing the employees to feel the busy restaurant environment.

Jennifer Keaton, Grubs Director of Operations, says Grubs experienced a seven percent sales increase compared to this day last year. Keaton says her overall goal is to continue to have enough staffing throughout the year.

“We try to over prepare,” Keaton said. “Typically we hire anywhere between 15 to 21 extra girls for the floor to accommodate for the influx of business.”

I was told Grubs doesn’t expect the business to slow down any time soon as the fall semester is set to begin.