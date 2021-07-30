Fayetteville restaurant Feed and Folly closes temporarily due to COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Feed and Folly via Facebook

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville restaurant Feed and Folly has decided to shut down for the next few days due to rising cases of COVID-19.

According to a post made on the restaurant’s Facebook page July 30, Feed and Folly will reopen August 4.

The post says even thought most of the staff is vaccinated, it was decided it was best to clean the restaurant and have staff retested for the virus.

According to the post, the time off is also being used to give employees a break and conduct maintenance on the restaurant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers