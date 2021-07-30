Fayetteville restaurant Feed and Folly closes temporarily due to COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville restaurant Feed and Folly has decided to shut down for the next few days due to rising cases of COVID-19.

According to a post made on the restaurant’s Facebook page July 30, Feed and Folly will reopen August 4.

The post says even thought most of the staff is vaccinated, it was decided it was best to clean the restaurant and have staff retested for the virus.

According to the post, the time off is also being used to give employees a break and conduct maintenance on the restaurant.