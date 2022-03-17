FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — March Madness began Thursday and Razorback fans are excited for what’s to come.

The brackets are in and confidence in the hogs is strong. Razorback fan Lane Pierce has the razorbacks winning in the first round and making it to the end.

“Feeling pretty good, they’re a good team but I think we’re going to win,” Pierce said.

Manager of Foghorn’s in Fayetteville, Claire Hoskins, said the restaurant is ready for the crowds.

“We’re about to have a really big weekend here on top of March Madness today we start SEC baseball tomorrow and with as good as the hogs have been playing in basketball we only hope we keep moving forward in the tournament,” Hoskins said.

Hoskins said Foghorn’s is fully stocked with wings for the whole weekend.