Fayetteville restaurants ready to welcome college students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas students are back in town for the start of in-person classes on Monday and some restaurants have mixed feelings about the new crowds.

Michael White, manager at Farrell’s Lounge, said the start of school means more customers for his restaurant.

“It’s a positive impact,” White said. “It increases our business especially during the kind of initial events like move-in and bid day.”

Alex Parris, bartender at Tony’s New York Style Pizza, said he is also excited for more people to be in the city.

“I love the business all the students are bringing into Fayetteville and Washington County,” Parris said.

Despite Parris’ and White’s excitement about the return of college students, they are both also concerned that more people could mean more COVID-19 cases for the area. Both restaurants are doing everything they can to keep customers and staff safe.

“We do highly encourage people to use precautions and get vaccinated,” White said.

White said he is hopeful that school events that are back this year after not happening last year because of the pandemic also help boost the restaurant’s business.

The University of Arkansas and the City of Fayetteville both have mask mandates in place.