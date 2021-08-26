Fayetteville retirement community to require staff to take COVID-19 vaccine

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, the company said it started the application process for U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older. (Pfizer via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local retirement community will require staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Butterfield Trail Village in Fayetteville has announced all full and part-time employees need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to keep their jobs.

Tyler Masters is Butterfield’s director of human resources.

He says now that other major healthcare systems are implementing similar polices, the requirement shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“We are unfortunately, NWA is considered a hotspot area right now and so we felt like this was the right move not only for our resident, but also the safety of our employees as well,” Masters said.

All employees must be fully vaccinated by November 1.

The new policy also requires employees to remain fully vaccinated, meaning they also need to get booster shots or additional vaccines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.