FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A lot of people are out driving Friday, as the Fayetteville road crews are out clearing off the roads.

The road crews are working hard because most of the day you could see the pavement on most roads. Although some are still slick.

Salt trucks will be out on the roads all night as well. Early in the morning, a lot of folks had their hazard lights on and took it slow. While others were sliding off the roads.

“You see a few accidents where people look like they might have been going faster and sliding off,” said Thomas Lofton, a dad taking his kids to play out in the snow.

The wrecks aren’t a product of a lazy road crew in Fayetteville. Joey Smith, the assistant transportation manager, said they started pretreating the roads at 4 a.m.

He said they are spreading salt brine on most streets and adding rock salt and grit to the hillier roads.

“I mean, there are several wrecks on the interstate and we’ve had, you know, several stuck here and there,” said Smith. “It’s just they get over confident and try to go on hills. You just need to watch their speed and think about the route you’re taking.”

Since the snow was not as heavy as previous winter storms, they were able to tackle the neighborhoods and secondary streets faster.

With the most active winter in almost a decade, the road crew has picked up a few new tricks. Including adding the beet juice to the brine when temperatures are low.

Even with the multiple winter storms we’ve had this year, Fayetteville hasn’t ran out of their salt supply yet.

“When we began the year, we had around 2000 tons for the season,” said Smith. “We’re down to about 500 tons right now. So we still got quite a bit of salt.”

Smith also said Fayetteville will be getting another tank to make their salt brine and beet juice mixtures, so they are better prepared for next winter.