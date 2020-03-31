Fayetteville Roots Festival, local businesses team up to help musicians in need

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Roots Festival is partnering with local businesses to launch a free meals initiative to help musicians in need.

Ozark Beer Company, Pack Shack, and Tyson Foods are joining the cause and helping provide free quick-cook meals to musicians affected by COVID-19 through things such as cancellations and lost income.

The initiative begins Thursday, April 2nd at Roots HQ located at 1 E Mountain St, Fayetteville, AR 72701. Musicians can curbside pick up a meal from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, also at the HQ.

For those who wish to help this cause, Roots HQ specified a few useful ways including: