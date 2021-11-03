Fayetteville Salvation Army low on supplies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army in Fayetteville asks for donations as an announcement of critically low food supplies comes on social media.

The shortage comes during difficult times as the temperature is cooling and needs will start increasing.

Kim Koyote, director of social services, says a number of factors including supply chain issues and people losing work during the pandemic, could be contributing to the current shortage.

“Any kind of vegetable, fruit or canned beans, canned soups, anything non-perishable and self stable will work best for donations,” Koyote said. “What’s really nice about the canned goods is they last for a while and they don’t perish. They last a good long while and we can give them out a long time, basically until they’re gone.

In addition to food donations, the Salvation Army can always use volunteers and monetary donations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers