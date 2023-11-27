FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Salvation Army’s warming shelter offers shelter for people who need a warm place to go.

The Salvation Army warming shelter opens when temperatures dip to or below 32 degrees at night.

The shelter has 28 beds for people who are looking to escape the cold. It also offers dinner for the night and breakfast the next morning before it closes at 8 a.m.

Patrick Connelly is the Northwest Arkansas commander for the Salvation Army. He says it’s important to not forget about people who are vulnerable once the sun goes down.

“When you have individuals who have had no respite from that weather, the opportunity to come in and sit down, have a cup of coffee and just warm themselves is a big deal,” Connelly said.

The 14-day stay emergency center is open after renovations finished last week. It offers rooms for men, women and families.