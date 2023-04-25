FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sam’s Club in Fayetteville has temporarily closed its gas station after fuel was delivered to the wrong tank on April 21.

J.D. Byrum, a spokesperson for Sam’s Club, says that it shouldn’t be closed too much longer.

“On the evening of April 21, fuel was delivered into the wrong holding tank at the Fayetteville Sam’s Club. The station is currently closed while we work with the fuel supplier to correct the issue. The station will return to normal operating hours within 24-48 hours,” Byrum said.

Byrum apologized on behalf of the company for any issues that members may be facing and encouraged those affected by the mistake to file a claim.

“Fuel customers between 7 p.m. on April 21 and the morning of April 24 who are experiencing fuel-related car issues should contact Sam’s Club to file a claim,” Byrum said.

The direct number for filing a claim is 866-227-9711.