Fayetteville school board appoints new member

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Those on the Fayetteville Board of Education appointed a new member to represent Zone 4 during an executive session Thursday, July 18.

Zone 4 includes the northwest and center parts of Fayetteville. Schools in this zone are Asbell and Holcomb Elementary and a portion of Root Elementary.

Garrett B. Richardson is the new board member. He works as human resource office manager for Walmart, and graduated from Tennessee State University. He’s also a certified life coach.

Richardson said he’s looking forward to serving the community and seeing successes inside and outside of classrooms.

Other board members said they’re pleased Richardson is joining them, and that he is going to be an asset for the community.

The position was previously represented by Traci Farrah who recently resigned.