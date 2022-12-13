FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville School Board is discussing ways to reduce middle school overcrowding.

The board says overcrowding is becoming an issue at McNair Middle School.

The school board looked at three different options on Dec. 13 to fix the problem.

One option is to keep students at Happy Hollow Elementary for one more year since there are some extra classrooms at the school. Another option is to rezone some neighborhoods. The third option would be keeping fifth graders at Butterfield Trail Elementary School.

“Right now, we’re sorta making ends meet,” said Nika Waitsman, president of Fayetteville Public Schools Board of Education. “But, we would like something that’s more sustainable over the long term.”

The board hopes to make a decision sometime in January.