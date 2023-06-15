FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — District lines will be redrawn for Fayetteville Public Schools with the opening of John L Colbert Middle School.

During the school board meeting on June 15, the board hired MGT Consulting Group to help with the redistricting.

The consulting group will look at demographics like population density. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Megan Duncan says the group will bring options to the table to make redistricting fair.

“Starting in fall of ’23, we will go through a process where we will be looking at what zones are isolated for each of our schools, and how many students should be in each of those schools,” Duncan said.

The school board will look at a formal contract with MGT Consulting Group during next month’s meeting.

The board also approved an increase to school lunches by $0.10 which will begin in the next school year.