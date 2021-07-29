Fayetteville School Board mask mandate resolution

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville School Board met July 29 to approve a resolution that would allow the district to have control over mask mandates.

The resolution would give the district the authority to require masks for students and staff this coming school year.

Members of the school board say this decision comes after Gov. Asa Hutchinson asked state lawmakers to reconsider the statewide ban.

“Many legislators, including the governor, realize that we’re in a different state of emergency here in the state of Arkansas. So, the school board feels that we need to do what we can to protect our students,” said President of the Fayetteville School Board Nika Waitsman.

Although the mask mandate in Fayetteville schools were lifted in May, the district will reconsider the mask policy at a different meeting due to the rise of the new Delta variant.

