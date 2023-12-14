FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville School Board says it may add a third junior high school.

At a board meeting on December 14, the board discussed overcrowding at McNair Middle School.

To address the issue, it recommended beginning to establish the new school in 2027, and in the meantime, it wants to implement a choice program next school year.

This will allow some students to attend either Holt or John L. Colbert Middle Schools. The board says it will finalize these plans by April 2024.