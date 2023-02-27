FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Schools’ Board of Education voted to interview two additional candidates for superintendent.

The new candidates are Dr. Jeannine Porter, who currently serves as the chief of marketing at Irving Independent School district in Texas, and Dr. Jonathan Mulford.

Mulford is currently the deputy superintendent of operations for Springfield Schools in Missouri.

Mulford and Porter join Dr. Anthony Rossetti from Webb City, Mo. and Dr. Brad Swofford from Branson as candidates for the position.

The new superintendent will assume their duties on July 1. They will take over for Dr. John L Colbert who is retiring in June.