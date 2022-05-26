FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville School Board toured Ramay Junior High on May 26 to get a look at the new upgrades at the school.

The board saw updates to lighting in the cafeteria as well as updates to the secure lobby at the front office.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Megan Duncan says this update at the front office is a way to further keep students and staff safe.

“In light of the events that we’ve had recently in Texas and something that we think about every day in schools, not just special occasions, but really thinking about how can we really transition teaching and learning and at the same time protect students and staff members in schools, and secure vestibules are definitely one way we can do that,” Duncan said.

Dr. Duncan says if parents see something that looks suspicious, they can call their child’s school or call the Fayetteville School’s administration office.