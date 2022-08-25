FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Next school year, some Fayetteville students will have to switch elementary schools.

The school board voted to approve new attendance zones on August 25.

Courtesy: Fort Smith Public Schools

People in the areas circled in yellow on the map above will switch to Asbell Elementary School and Owl Creek Elementary School to help reduce Holcomb Elementary School enrollment.

People in the blue circle area will shift to Washington Elementary School to reduce Happy Hollow enrollment.

The green circle area will shift to Butterfield Elementary School to reduce Asbell enrollment.

A more detailed look at the new changes can be found in the slideshow below.

Courtesy: Fayetteville Public Schools

Courtesy: Fayetteville Public Schools

Courtesy: Fayetteville Public Schools

The new changes will take effect in the 2023 school year.

The district has decided not to rezone middle schools yet because it hopes to address overcrowding in different ways.