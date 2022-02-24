FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Board of Education voted unanimously to remove the requirement for wearing face masks by all students, staff members, and visitors while attending school or a school function in any school building, indoor facility, or other indoor areas of a school campus.

According to a news release from the school, the revised policy takes effect immediately.

The release says masks are still required while riding on district transportation. The amended policy strongly recommends that face masks continue to be worn while attending school or a school function in indoor areas.

“The steady downward trend in new positive cases is very encouraging,” said Superintendent Dr. John L Colbert. “I am very grateful to our students, staff, and parents for their commitment over these many months to do whatever is best for the health and safety of everyone at school.”

“Our school board has watched this situation very closely since March of 2020,” said Nika Waitsman, president of the Fayetteville Board of Education. “We understand that COVID will continue to be with us and that we must move from a pandemic mindset to an endemic mindset. We believe that removing the mask requirement while still strongly recommending masks is a good step in that direction. We have faith in Dr. Colbert, our district administration, our teachers, and our students and their families, and we are confident they will continue to work together to keep each other safe.”