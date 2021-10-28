Fayetteville School Board votes to make masks optional for staff, 7th through 12th grade students

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

FAYETTVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville School Board votes unanimously to make masks optional for 7th through 12th grade students as well as staff starting November 15.

Kindergarten through 6th grade will have to wear masks until December 23.

After December 23, masks will be optional if the district stays below 30 cases per 10k residents as reported by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

“I feel that as a board we truly worked together as a team with each other, our FPS staff members, and the community to develop a plan that keeps the health of our students, staff, and the community in focus,” said Nika Waitsman, Fayetteville Board of Education president.

“I am grateful for the work of our school board and staff as they weighed all of the information and worked together to forge an amendment to the policy that continues to keep our students, staff members, and community safe,” said Superintendent Dr. John L Colbert.