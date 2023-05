FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville School Board votes on May 25 to raise teacher pay.

The raises are part of the Arkansas LEARNS Act.

The board also voted to keep school board president Nika Waitsman and vice president Megan Tullock in their posts.

It was initially going to discuss raising the price of school lunches but decided to table it for next month’s meeting.