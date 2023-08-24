FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools considers new safety measures.

The school board on August 24 heard a proposal to add safety film to the windows of every school in the district.

The film is like a very strong window tint that prevents glass from shattering. The film would go on all ground-level windows and doors of the schools to keep intruders out.

The project would cost more than $440,000.

“We’re trying to keep our kids safe,” said Steve Flickinger with Fayetteville Public Schools. “As you know with glass, glass can be easily broken. The safety film, when applied, is anchored to the door frame and if someone was to try to penetrate the door, it buys time for students and staff members.”

The board will be voting on the proposal next month. If it passes, there is no timeline yet on when it will be added.