Fayetteville school district faces bus driver shortage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state’s largest school district is facing a bus driver shortage for the upcoming school year.

Springdale Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland said the district will be down about 17 bus drivers.

He said some of the drivers have told him they will not be returning as a result of the current health crisis.

“Can you see the concern on my face? It is one of my biggest worries because I know that we need to get our kids to school and they do such great work just to do that. They’re the first friendly face to get those kids to see and they’re great people,” he said.

Dr. Cleveland also mentioned buses will be sanitized and fogged regularly.

Masks will be mandatory for students and hand sanitizer will be available.