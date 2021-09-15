Fayetteville School District holds ground breaking for future middle school

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville parents are one step closer to having a brand new middle school.

The Fayetteville School District held a groundbreaking ceremony for the school September 15 on the east side of Rupple Road.

Voters passed a millage that will pay for the school.

Superintendent John L. Colbert says it sends a clear message about the importance of education.

“It’s exciting that we’re coming together as a community and realizing the need we have when it comes to the growth in Fayetteville Public Schools,” Colbert said.

The school board approved the building in 2020, and it is likely to open in 2022.

