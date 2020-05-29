Fayetteville School District plans to open new school in August 2023

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville will build a new school in the southwest part of the city.

Tonight, the Fayetteville School Board voted to approve the purchase of 23 acres of land on Rupple Road near MLK for $1.8 million.

The district plans to open the new school in August 2023.

It hasn’t been decided if it will be an elementary school or a middle school yet but superintendent John L. Colbert said they need to address the growing student population at Owl Creek.

“We were thinking maybe we could save if we concentrate on turning that school into one grade level, which is hopefully going to be an elementary, then we can move out and build a new middle school to address the new middle school growth on the west side of town,” he said.

The school board also approved the architects and construction companies for projects at Leverett and Washington Elementary Schools and Ramay and Woodland Junior High Schools.