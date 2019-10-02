Fayetteville School District welcomes the newest members to an elite group

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville Hall of Honor, which commemorates educators, alumni, and friends who have positively stood-out among the Fayetteville Public Schools community, was hosted Tuesday at the Fayetteville Town Center.

More than 500 people attended to celebrate the 2019 inductees with a reception, as well as dinner prepared by nationally renowned chef Miles James who graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1986. James was a 2001 Fayetteville Hall of Honor inductee.

The 2019 inductees include:

Lolly Greenwood -friend of Fayetteville Public Schools

“Lolly is known as the heart and soul of youth services the Fayetteville Public Library. For over twenty-five years, she helped create and sustain dozens of enrichment programs. Most notably, the True Lit Festival which continues to showcase author events for all ages, and Sit Stay Read, a program dedicated to helping emerging or struggling readers through use of therapy dogs. She has sparked a passion and love of reading for generations of our community’s youth,” a news release states.

Conrad Odom – FHS Class of 1984

“As a lifelong Fayetteville resident, Conrad is the embodiment of charitable service. His contributions to the community include the Fayetteville Board of Education, the Washington County Historical Society, the Fayetteville Planning Commission, the Fayetteville City Council, the Fayetteville Boys and Girls Club, the Fayetteville Public Education Foundation, First Night Fayetteville, and the Boy Scouts of America. He received his juris doctorate from the University Of Arkansas School Of Law and joined the Odom Law Firm in 1992,” a news release states.

Mireya Reith – FHS Class of 1997

“As the founder of Arkansas United, Mireya is dedicated to empowering immigrants and their communities. She began her career in the field of international political development, working across five continents with nonprofits and the UN. Reith was the first Latina appointed to the Arkansas Board of Education and named the youngest chairperson in state history. In 2013, she received the White House Cesar Chavez Champions of Change Award,” a news release states.

Dr. Carmen Lierly (inducted posthumously) – Fayetteville Public Schools Educator, FHS Class of 1939

“Lierly served in World War II and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. In 1972, Lierly was instrumental in establishing Uptown Alternative School. Uptown was created for at-risk students, and provided an environment that enabled students to complete their GED, go on to a post educational institution, or into full-time employment. Lierly, alongside Martha Agee, is the namesake of the Agee-Lierly Life Preparation Services Center,” a news release states.

The event is a partnership between The Fayetteville Public Education Foundation and Fayetteville High School Student Council.

“The Hall of Honor is especially meaningful. Every year it gives us an opportunity to pay tribute to individuals who have helped make Fayetteville the thriving community and school district we have today,” said the Fayetteville Public Education Foundation’s Executive Director Cambre Horne-Brooks.