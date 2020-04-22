Fayetteville school shows love to the planet on Earth Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Goddard School in Fayetteville wanted to show its love to Mother Earth on Earth Day.

The daycare students participated in fun, eco-friendly activities, including “Lights Out”, where it turned off all non-essential lights and only used natural light for one hour to save energy.

Children also had a fashion show using recycled materials.

“We’re still doing the best we can and I think it’s definitely a great initiative that Goddard does and we are just trying to do our part,” Goddard School Owner Brooks Coatney said.

According to Coatney, if all the Goddard schools across the country turned their lights off for one hour, an estimated four million watts of energy would be saved.