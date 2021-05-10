Fayetteville schools hosts retirement party

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public School District hosted a retirement celebration for a group of employees.

24 teachers, faculty and staff were honored during a ceremony outside the high school.

The retirees helped shape our future generations for a combined 532 years.

“One young man, reminded me at Asbell when I first started with Fayetteville, he had a hard time so I took him under my wing, gave him an extra cookie everyone once in a while,” retiree Arlene Davis said.Just he was bullied a little bit so I tried to help and he remembered that”.

Many of the school staff members said they would not have spent their lives doing anything other than working in education.