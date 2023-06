FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools is offering free summer meals for anyone 18 years old and younger.

There will be a daily hot meal on Monday through Friday from 10:45 am to 1 p.m.

Meals will be offered from June 5 through August 4 at Owl Creek School.

Hot meals are also available Monday through Friday at Fayetteville Public Schools food trucks located at Fayetteville Public Library, Yvonne Richardson Community Center and American Legion.